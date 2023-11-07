First Lady Jill Biden to visit Georgia to promote workforce development

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is planning her return to Georgia this week. She's expected to pay a special visit to Augusta on Wednesday to promote the building of a "diverse, skilled pipeline of workers."

It's all a part of the White House's third Investing in America tour, focused on partnering "with state and local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools, and other stakeholders to ensure a diverse and skilled workforce can meet the demand for labor driven by these investments" in five key cities: Phoenix, Columbus, Baltimore, Augusta, and Pittsburgh.

In Augusta, Biden will participate in a workforce hub beginning at 11 a.m. She'll then head to Pittsburgh to do the same.