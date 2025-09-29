Attempted burglary reported at government building in Atlanta

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police arrested someone for attempted to burglarize a government building in downtown Atlanta.

The Brief A FOX 5 crew saw a heavy police presence at 2 Peachtree Street NW around 11:30 p.m. Officers in helmets carrying rifles and a bulletproof shield were seen leaving the building, which houses several state agencies. Officers searching the building later found a man and took him into custody.



A man was arrested Sunday night after breaking into a government building in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew saw a heavy police presence at 2 Peachtree Street NW around 11:30 p.m. Officers in helmets carrying rifles and a bulletproof shield were seen leaving the building, which houses several state agencies, including the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Community Health.

Police said two unarmed security guards inside the building called 911 around 9:30 p.m. to report the break-in. The guards sheltered on higher floors until officers escorted them out safely.

Officers searching the building later found a man and took him into custody. His identity has not been released. Police said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode related to narcotics use.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the attempted burglary was not politically motivated.