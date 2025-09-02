Attempt to bail out friend ends in arrest at Bryan County Jail

article

The Brief Man arrested at Bryan County Jail after bags reeked of marijuana. K9 Vasko discovered a felony amount of marijuana and a firearm. Suspect now faces multiple felony drug and firearm charges.



Authorities in Bryan County say a man’s attempt to bail out a friend from jail ended with him being arrested himself after deputies discovered drugs and a firearm in his luggage.

What we know:

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened last week at the Bryan County Jail, when the man arrived in an Uber carrying suitcases and a duffle bag. Deputies said the bags gave off a strong smell of marijuana, drawing attention from everyone in the lobby.

When the man moved the bags outside, deputies brought in K9 Vasko, who quickly alerted to the duffle bag. Inside, investigators found a felony amount of marijuana along with a firearm.

Instead of bonding out his friend, the man was charged with two counts of crossing guard lines with illegal narcotics and a firearm, felony possession of marijuana over an ounce, and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the name of those involved.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that bringing drugs and weapons to the jail is not only illegal but will likely result in landing behind bars alongside the person they came to see.