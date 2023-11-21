Families displaced by Brookhaven apartment fire days before Thanksgiving

An early morning fire in Brookhaven forced dozens of people out of their homes just days before Thanksgiving.

DeKalb County Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze shortly before 3 a.m. at the Atlantic at Brookhaven Apartments on Windmont Drive.

At the scene, firefighters found at least one unit covered in flames in one of the complex's buildings.

Thankfully, crews were able to evacuate everyone living in the building as well as some pets. No one was injured in the escape.

In total, the fire destroyed six units and six others had smoke and water damage.

The entire building may be affected because the building's electricity needs to be shut off for safety reasons.

Fire officials say this time of the year is busy for them as people gather for the holidays.

"Unfortunately, this is the season when we see the most fires. There are several reasons behind that. Cooking fires are the most common fire that we see here in DeKalb County and across the country, but even more so during the holidays," Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials believe it may have started on the deck of one of the units.

The Red Cross says that more than a dozen families for a total of 73 people have been affected by the fire. The organization has opened a reception center for the displaced families while officials work to see if those in unaffected units can return home.