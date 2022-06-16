Atlanta's Vietnam War Memorial in jeopardy

A planned memorial in Atlanta to recognize veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war in Vietnam is in jeopardy.

At Atlanta City Hall, Councilman Michael Bond requested more than $600,000 to fund a Vietnam Veterans Memorial slated to go in Piedmont Park.

The councilman argues these veterans and their families sacrificed for what was an unpopular, even ridiculed military campaign.

Plans for Atlanta's Vietnam Veterans Memorial (City of Atlanta)

"I was spit on when I returned," said Eldson Mcghee, a local veteran who was honored with a Purple Heart for his service.

"I want the city council to embrace this project," he added. "The community has already done so."

On Wednesday, the council finance panel prepared budget items. The councilman wanted the memorial funding attached. However, Alex Wan, told Bond his measure was not ready.

"I am hearing mixed messages," Wan, the chairman, told members of the committee.

Wan complained Bond failed to work out funding details before the Wednesday deadline he set for specific amendments to get added.

"It doesn't mean you cannot get things worked out before Tuesday," Wan told Bond.

Final action on the budget comes next week. Councilman Bond has engaged in talks with the administration of Andre Dickens to see if the Vietnam exhibit funding can be secured.