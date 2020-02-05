Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit serves up a night of 'Slow Food'

We've all been there. Sitting a restaurant, waiting for our food...and waiting...and waiting...and waiting...

It's not fun when it happens to you. But at Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit, it's hilarious when it's happening to someone else.

Wendy McLeod's Slow Food is the latest main course served up by the theatre company, with performances continuing through February 16th. Directed by Ryan Oliveti and starring Marcie Millard, Matt Lewis, and Dan Triandiflou, the play chronicles tired and hungry empty-nesters Irene and Peter, who stop in at a Palm Springs Greek restaurant for a bite to eat and end up with an experience definitely not described on the menu. "They meet the most bizarre, narcissistic, insane waiter that they've ever had,” says Lewis, who plays Peter. “And they end up being trapped in this restaurant for about 90 minutes, which is how long the play is."

Director Oliveti says the comedy serves as something of a “palette cleanser” for Theatrical Outfit audiences, who have seen a fairly serious and dramatic season thus far (including the acclaimed productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project): "The rest of our season is really tackling a lot of big topic issues that are going on in our country right now, and Slow Food kind of gives us a breath of fresh air. You get to come in the theatre and just laugh."

Tickets for Slow Food start at just $15, and performances continue on select dates through Sunday, February 16th at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s, located at 84 Luckie Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.