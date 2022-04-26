Atlanta’s 'stroopwafel cart' serves up tasty Dutch treat

It’s been nearly two years since we first visited the metro Atlanta family behind 3Bros Cookies, which specializes in making and selling fresh Dutch stroopwafels. And since tomorrow is King’s Day — a national holiday in the Netherlands — it seemed like a perfect chance to schedule a return visit for some baking (and snacking!).

We spent the morning at the 3Bros Cookies bakery in Fayetteville, where Guido Vliegen and his family hand-make their stroopwafels and package them for retail. In case you don’t already know, stroopwafels are a popular Dutch treat — a kind of wafer cookie often enjoyed with coffee or hot tea.

"A stroopwafel is like a mini-waffle that we make on a press," said Vliegen during our last visit in 2020 (which you can watch here). "And when it comes off the press and is still hot, we slice it open and fill it with caramel."

Vliegen and his wife Leslie (a Fayette County native) created 3Bros Cookie as a way to introduce the popular Dutch cookies to local audiences, and the company name is a nod to their blended family. Although their business exploded online during the pandemic, they’ve now incorporated live baking on a baking cart, which they take to area farmers markets and events. Tomorrow, that cart will head to the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Atlanta as part of the Consulate’s King’s Day celebration; King’s Day is celebrated in the Netherlands on April 27, marking the birth of King Willem-Alexander.

For more information on 3Bros Cookies or to order online, click over the company’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our second delicious morning with the 3Bros team, learning more about stroopwafels and even chatting with Consul General Ard van der Vorst.