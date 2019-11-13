Atlanta's Ronald McDonald Houses annual BMW raffle

A supporter of Atlanta's Ronald McDonald Houses had her generosity repaid on Wednesday, many times over.

Stephanie Purrington was one of five finalists in the annual BMW raffle who had a chance to draw a key from a bowl and see whether it would start the car.

Stephanie, who was third in line, was stunned to the point of tears to be the winner.

The BMW raffle has raised more than$1.7 million for the Ronald McDonald Houses at Egleston and Scottish Rite, homes away from home for families of children in long term care at the Children's Health Care of Atlanta hospitals.

Consolation prizes included Southwest Airlines tickets and a Macy's gift card.