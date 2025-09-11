Atlanta's RaceTrac announces plans to buy Potbelly sandwiches

The Brief RaceTrac plans to acquire Potbelly for $566 million. Potbelly has 445 U.S. locations, none yet in Georgia. RaceTrac aims to grow to 2,000 stores nationwide.



Atlanta-based RaceTrac plans to acquire Potbelly Sandwich Works for $566 million later this year, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

Potbelly, founded in 1977, has 445 locations nationwide but none in Georgia. The company is known for toasted sandwiches, salads and milkshakes.

RaceTrac said the deal aligns with its goal of expanding to 2,000 locations nationwide. Details on a potential Georgia expansion have not been released.