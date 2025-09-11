Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's RaceTrac announces plans to buy Potbelly sandwiches

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based RaceTrac plans to acquire Potbelly Sandwich Works for $566 million later this year, according to The Associated Press.

Potbelly, founded in 1977, has 445 locations nationwide but none in Georgia. The company is known for toasted sandwiches, salads and milkshakes.

RaceTrac said the deal aligns with its goal of expanding to 2,000 locations nationwide. Details on a potential Georgia expansion have not been released.

  • Information in this story came from an article published by The Associated Press (linked above). 

