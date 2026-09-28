Atlanta’s Pullman Yards transforms into giant Toy Factory

The Brief Atlanta's Pullman Yards is set to host the global premiere of "Toy Factory," an immersive experience set to run through the end of the year. "Toy Factory" is created by Dirty Monitor and sets guests loose on a magical adventure through a factory that produces nothing but toys! The experience features 360-degree high-tech projections, virtual reality, and interactive elements including games and a space to design and draw your own original toys.



Running wild through a factory that produces nothing but toys? That’s every kid’s dream! And now, it’s about to become a reality thanks to Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

In just two days, Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) will unveil "Toy Factory," an immersive experience set to run through the end of the year. Created by Dirty Monitor (the creative studio behind blockbuster exhibits including "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"), "Toy Factory" is exactly what you think it is: a romp through a magical workshop created by 360-degree high-tech projections, virtual reality, and interactive elements including games and a space to design and draw your own original toys.

Sounds perfect as we approach the holiday season, right? Pullman Yards owners Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen agree, but say the attraction is also a way to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the cultural and entertainment destination. Since opening five years ago, Pullman Yards has hosted a long list of festivals and events, immersive experiences, and film and television productions.

Good Day Atlanta got the very first look at "Toy Factory" this morning, but soon it’ll be your turn. The experience opens to the public on Wednesday, September 30th, with current opening hours set for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon on Fridays, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The experience will last about 60 to 90 minutes, and tickets start at $18. For more information, click here.