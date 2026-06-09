Atlanta’s Municipal Market hosts weekly 'Made in ATL' activation

The Brief Atlanta’s historic Municipal Market is hosting "Made in ATL: The Municipal Market Experience" every Saturday in June and July. The weekly pop-up is free and open to the public and produced by Vendorverse, founded by Cindy Woo as a way to support local makers and small businesses. The experience will fill the historic venue with local makers, small business owners, artists, food vendors, DJs, and others.



Atlanta’s historic Municipal Market is getting in on the World Cup action this summer, hosting an eclectic marketplace highlighting what makes the city so special.

"Made in ATL: The Municipal Market Experience" is happening every Saturday in June and July from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., filling the historic venue with local makers, small business owners, artists, food vendors, DJs, and others. The goal? To show the world the creativity and culture of Atlanta, and to do it in a place that’s been serving the community for more than a hundred years.

The weekly event is free and open to the public and is produced by Vendorverse, founded by Cindy Woo as a way to support local makers and small businesses through curated events and networking.

The Municipal Market will likely already be on the "must see" list for many World Cup visitors to Atlanta, thanks to its fascinating history and unique place in the city. The idea for such a marketplace arose following the Great Atlanta Fire of 1917, which tore through the Old Fourth Ward and burned hundreds of acres. In its aftermath, local farmers helped bring the area back to life by gathering under a large tent and selling produce and livestock. That open-air market became a permanent structure in 1924, known as the Municipal Market of Atlanta. Its popular nickname — Sweet Auburn Curb Market — came about because Black residents weren’t initially allowed to vend inside the structure, and instead set up outside on the curb (and the Auburn, of course, represents nearby Auburn Avenue).

The Municipal Market is located at 209 Edgewood Avenue Southeast — for more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive preview of "Made in ATL: The Municipal Market Experience."

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release provided by Vendorverse and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



