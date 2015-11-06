Atlanta's I-285 Named Deadliest Interstate in America

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Next time you are on Atlanta’s Interstate 285, you might want to drive with extra caution.

According to vox.com, I-285 was ranked the deadliest interstate in America.

Georgia DOT is reporting that the number of roadway fatalities climbed to 1,166 in 2015, compared to 989 in 2014. Georgia is on pace to see its first increase in traffic-related deaths in 9 years.

Top 10 Deadliest Interstates in America:

1. Interstate 285, Georgia

2. Interstate 710, California

Advertisement

3. Interstate 240, Oklahoma

4. Interstate 495, Delaware

5. Interstate 240, Tennessee

6. Interstate 295, Florida

7. Interstate 410, Texas

8. Interstate 610, Texas

9. Interstate 4, Florida

10. Interstate 215, California

Please join Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, by adding your name to the list of people who pledge to DriveAlert ArriveAlive.

Remember to play it safe and always buckle up! #ArriveAliveGA