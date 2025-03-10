Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's Hunger Walk/Run raises over $500K to fight food insecurity

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 10, 2025 7:37am EDT
Annual Hunger Walk raises $500K

This year's annual Hunger Walk raised more than $500,000 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

ATLANTA - The annual Hunger Walk/Run has once again made a significant impact, raising more than $500,000 this year to combat food insecurity across the metro area.

What we know:

Hosted by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the event helps fund operations that serve approximately 240,000 people each month—more than 11% of Atlanta’s population.

What they're saying:

Officials say the demand for food assistance has surged by 60% in the past two years, highlighting the growing need for community support.

The Source

  • Information for the above story provided by Atlanta Community Food Bank. 

