Atlanta's Hunger Walk/Run raises over $500K to fight food insecurity

The annual Hunger Walk/Run has once again made a significant impact, raising more than $500,000 this year to combat food insecurity across the metro area.

Hosted by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the event helps fund operations that serve approximately 240,000 people each month—more than 11% of Atlanta’s population.

Officials say the demand for food assistance has surged by 60% in the past two years, highlighting the growing need for community support.