Atlanta’s Hot Wheels fans packed Stone Mountain show for day of racing and collecting

Collectors and families gathered for the Atlanta World of Hot Wheels IV at Charlie's Collectible Show in Stone Mountain on Nov. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief More than 80 vendors and 20,000 Hot Wheels filled Charlie’s Collectible Show for the one-day event. The Holiday Hot Wheels Swap & Shop and racing events drew collectors, families, and first-time fans. A Stealth Car Show featured local car clubs displaying European and American muscle cars.



The Atlanta World of Hot Wheels IV brought collectors, racers, and car enthusiasts together Sunday for a festive day of diecast fun at Charlie’s Collectible Show.

What we know:

The free event happened at Charlies Collectible Show at 6009 Memorial Drive, filling the venue with more than 80 vendors and roughly 20,000 Hot Wheels from across the Southeast. Attendees hunted for rare collectibles, swapped cars, and picked up early holiday gifts.

Highlights included the all-day Holiday Hot Wheels Swap & Shop, with tables packed full of new releases and vintage finds. Families and new collectors spent time in the "Mini Racers" zone, designed as a pit stop for kids and first-time fans to join the fun.

Hot Wheels racing events were held three times throughout the day when participants competed for bragging rights in head-to-head track races. Outside, a Stealth Car Show showcased local car clubs with everything from sleek European models to classic American muscle.

Event organizers said entry and parking were free, encouraging both longtime collectors and newcomers to celebrate Atlanta’s growing Hot Wheels community.