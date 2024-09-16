Atlanta’s Haitian-American community responds to false dog-eating claims by Trump-Vance

In brief: Metro Atlanta's Haitian-American community is addressing their children about false allegations claiming Haitians consume pets and waterfowl. The false claims have been discredited, with city officials and original posters confirming the story from Springfield, Ohio, was fabricated. Greg Maurice, a Haitian-American entrepreneur, refuted the claims and condemned J.D. Vance's admission to fabricating stories to highlight American suffering. Maurice, also the founder of Zaka, a learning platform for immigrants, stresses that immigrants contribute positively to the U.S., with over half of Fortune 500 companies run by immigrant community members. More than 25,000 Haitian immigrants reside in metro Atlanta, mainly in Cobb and DeKalb counties.



Some members of metro Atlanta's Haitian-American community have had to have tough conversations with their children the last few days.

The Haitian-American community has been thrust into the national immigration debate following false claims by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Both have repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations that Haitian immigrants are consuming household pets and waterfowl, sparking outrage.

"Haitians are not eating pets," Greg Maurice, a Haitian-American entrepreneur who grew up in the Atlanta area. "Haitians come to this country just like any immigrants who come to this country—for a better life."

Maurice, who moved to the U.S. from Haiti at the age of 13, graduated from Norcross High School and has since become an entrepreneur in the film industry. He described the recent claims as "disgusting" and harmful to the Haitian community.

"The conversation that’s being had about immigrants is unacceptable, and that’s not what we represent," Maurice said.

The claims originated from a story in Springfield, Ohio, which has since been proven false.

City officials and the woman who first posted about it have both confirmed the narrative was entirely fabricated.

On Sunday, during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Vance acknowledged that the story was not entirely true.

"If I have to create stories so that the American people pay attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m gonna do," Vance said.

Maurice condemned Vance’s remarks, calling them dangerous.

"There’s no need for you to lie because you think it’s going to get picked up by the media. It’s unacceptable," Maurice said.

He also voiced concern that these falsehoods could negatively impact Haitian children in Georgia schools.

"They’re going to bring these types of stories to bully young Haitian Americans," he warned.

In addition to his work in the film industry, Maurice has launched Zaka, a professional learning platform for immigrants.

He emphasized that immigrants, far from harming American society, have contributed significantly to its success.

"Fifty-one percent of Fortune 500 companies are being run by people from immigrant communities," he said. "We are here to contribute to your economy, to your community, and we came to this country, like most people, to achieve the American dream."

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, more than 25,000 Haitian immigrants live in metro Atlanta, with the largest populations in Cobb and DeKalb counties.