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Atlanta’s 'Guru of Abs' and local seniors set new world record

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Published November 13, 2026 11:10 AM EST
Published November 13, 2026 11:10 AM EST
Stonecrest seniors attempt fitness world record
Stonecrest seniors attempt fitness world record

Stonecrest seniors attempt fitness world record

Seniors gathered at the Samsung Health and Fitness Center in Stonecrest for a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest senior care lesson. Led by DaShaun Johnson, known as the "Guru of Abs," the 40-minute workout needed more than 246 participants to set a new record. The event celebrated healthy, independent aging, with people in their 80s and 90s joining the dancing and exercise. At the time of the live report, the attempt was underway and the result had not yet been confirmed.

The Brief

    • DaShaun Johnson led more than 290 seniors in a fitness and nutrition lesson at the Samson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest, setting a Guinness World Records mark.
    • The new record follows Johnson’s May record for the largest core fitness class, with 420 participants.
    • The event also launched Johnson’s Caregivers Academy, which aims to help caregivers support healthier, stronger and more independent lives for seniors.

STONECREST, Ga. - Atlanta’s own "Guru of Abs" DaShaun Johnson scored another spot in the Guinness World Records this morning, drawing a huge crowd of seniors to the Samson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for what is now the world’s largest senior care lesson! 

The previous record was set by the Hong Kong Computer Society Foundation (Hong Kong) in 2017. This morning, Johnson led more than 290 seniors in a roughly 45-minute fitness workout and nutrition lesson.

The new world record comes just a few months after Johnson set the Guinness World Record for the largest core fitness class back in May with 420 participants.

This morning’s event also served as the launch for Johnson’s new Caregivers Academy, powered by F.I.T.T. Care, which the health and fitness guru says is aimed at educating caregivers in the necessary tools to help seniors life healthier, stronger, and more independent lives.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta cameras were there during the record attempt and the certification process — click the video player in this article to check it out!

Stonecrest seniors set Guinness record with 293 participants
Stonecrest seniors set Guinness record with 293 participants

Stonecrest seniors set Guinness record with 293 participants

A group of 293 seniors in Stonecrest set a Guinness World Records mark for the largest senior care lesson, completing the full session without a single disqualification. Led by "Guru of Abs" DaShaun Johnson, the 45-minute lesson focused on helping seniors stay active and supporting caregivers who work with older adults. Johnson said the effort is part of a broader mission to help seniors live healthier, more independent lives and strengthen support for families.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report by Paul Milliken. 

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