Atlanta’s 'Guru of Abs' and local seniors set new world record

The Brief DaShaun Johnson led more than 290 seniors in a fitness and nutrition lesson at the Samson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest, setting a Guinness World Records mark. The new record follows Johnson’s May record for the largest core fitness class, with 420 participants. The event also launched Johnson’s Caregivers Academy, which aims to help caregivers support healthier, stronger and more independent lives for seniors.



Atlanta’s own "Guru of Abs" DaShaun Johnson scored another spot in the Guinness World Records this morning, drawing a huge crowd of seniors to the Samson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for what is now the world’s largest senior care lesson!

The previous record was set by the Hong Kong Computer Society Foundation (Hong Kong) in 2017. This morning, Johnson led more than 290 seniors in a roughly 45-minute fitness workout and nutrition lesson.

The new world record comes just a few months after Johnson set the Guinness World Record for the largest core fitness class back in May with 420 participants.

This morning’s event also served as the launch for Johnson’s new Caregivers Academy, powered by F.I.T.T. Care, which the health and fitness guru says is aimed at educating caregivers in the necessary tools to help seniors life healthier, stronger, and more independent lives.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta cameras were there during the record attempt and the certification process — click the video player in this article to check it out!