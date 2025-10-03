Atlanta's Friday weather: Crisp fall mornings, mild afternoons continue

The Brief Classic "Southern fall" with crisp mornings and mild afternoons. Rain chances build late Sunday, highest midweek at 40%. Drought relief unlikely despite scattered showers.



Metro Atlanta is enjoying a stretch of classic Southern fall weather — cool mornings, comfortable afternoons and low humidity, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

What we know:

Temperatures dipped into the 50s across much of the metro on Friday morning, with some North Georgia counties near the North Carolina line dropping into the 40s. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s for the weekend, with humidity staying low through most of the weekend.

Rain chances return late Sunday into next week, though showers will be light and won’t be enough to ease ongoing drought conditions.

🌤️ Forecast at a glance

Today: Cool start in the 50s, sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Weekend: Dry and comfortable, clouds increasing by late Sunday ⛅

Next week: Humidity rises, rain chances peak at 40% by Wednesday 🌧️