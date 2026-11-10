Atlanta’s Fox Theatre lends helping hand to Georgia historic theatres

The Brief Late last month, Fox Gives announced 12 single-year grants adding up to $500,000 for historic theaters and partner organizations in Georgia. Fox Gives is the nonprofit philanthropic and community partnership arm of the Fox Theatre, with a mission to help to preserve historic theatres here in Georgia. One of those venues is the Morton Theatre in Athens, which is receiving a Technical Services Grant for $20,000.



You already know that Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is one of the region’s most iconic historic venues. But you might not know that the Fox regular lends a helping hand to other historic theatres, ensuring they continue to serve as beacons of their communities.

It all happens through Fox Gives, the nonprofit philanthropic and community partnership arm of the Fox Theatre. The mission is to help to preserve historic theatres here in Georgia, along with making arts education accessible to all Georgia youth and supporting and strengthening the state’s performing arts community. According to the Fox Theatre website, Fox Gives has invested more than $5 million in historic theatres and cultural landmarks, assisting more than 60 Georgia venues through single-year and multi-year grants.

Late last month, Fox Gives announced 12 single-year grants adding up to $500,000 for historic theaters and partner organizations in Georgia. One of those venues is the Morton Theatre in Athens, which is receiving a Technical Services Grant for $20,000. The theatre was built in 1910 by Monroe Bowers "Pink" Morton, and according to its website, is one of the nation’s oldest surviving vaudeville theatres uniquely built, owned, and operated by an African-American. The Motown Theatre continues to host a wide range of productions and events today, including the upcoming "Y’allmark Christmas" at the end of the month and "A Magical Motown Christmas" in December.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited the Morton Theatre and spent some time exploring the fascinating space with its leaders and with Leigh Burns, director of community partnerships for Fox Gives. Click the video player in this article to hear more about how Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is helping the Morton plan for a very bright future.