Atlanta’s forecast: hot streak now, sweater weather later

The Brief A large area of high pressure is expected to bring sunny skies and unusually warm temperatures to metro Atlanta through Friday. Highs Tuesday through Friday could tie daily records; temperatures a degree warmer could break them. A dry cold front is expected to bring the coolest air of the season so far this weekend, with highs in the upper 60s.



After a foggy start in parts of Georgia, sunny skies are expected to take over as high pressure brings several days of unseasonable warmth to metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Fog was reported in parts of northwest Georgia and along the Interstate 59 corridor, with visibility also reduced in Troup County. The fog is expected to clear, leaving mostly sunny skies during the day and clear conditions overnight.

Temperatures are forecast to challenge daily records from Tuesday through Friday. The forecast could tie records each day, and highs just 1 degree warmer would break them. Friday’s record high is 85 degrees, a mark Atlanta also reached in 2025.

A cold front is expected to move south from Canada this weekend. It is not expected to bring rain, but it should bring the coolest air of the season so far. Weekend highs are forecast to reach 68 degrees Saturday and 67 degrees Sunday.

Week-at-a-glance forecast

🌫️ Monday: Fog in some areas early, then sunny skies.

☀️ Tuesday: Sunny and unusually warm; high could tie a daily record.

🔥 Wednesday-Friday: Sunny and hot for October, with highs forecast near daily records.

🍂 Saturday-Sunday: Cooler and dry, with highs of 68 and 67 degrees.

There is no tropical development forecast near the United States over the next week, according to the forecast. A disturbed weather area near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 20% chance of developing, but it is far across the Atlantic. Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.