Atlanta’s CNN Center sold to Florida company

AT&T has sold the downtown Atlanta complex that houses CNN offices and studios to a Florida company.

CP Group announced Thursday that is has purchased CNN Center. The cable television and internet news company has occupied its offices there since 1987.

WarnerMedia will lease its offices there "for a number of years," said CP Group, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida. But WarnerMedia said last year that it plans to consolidate CNN with other operations north of downtown near Georgia Tech over the long term. Those offices already house other networks founded by Ted Turner and now owned by Warner Media including TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network.

AT&T has owned CNN since 2018, but is preparing to spin off WarnerMedia into a new company that will combine with Discovery Networks. That new company is supposed to be named Warner Bros. Discovery.

WarnerMedia has about 6,000 employees in Atlanta.

