Atlanta's Big Boi, Whirlpool launch washer that plays 'so fresh, so clean'

The Brief Big Boi partners with Whirlpool on limited-edition washing machines. Washers play Outkast’s hit "So Fresh, So Clean" after each cycle. Sweepstakes runs through September 23 with five winners selected.



Atlanta hip-hop star Big Boi of the legendary group Outkast is lending his voice to an unlikely place — the laundry room.

The rapper has teamed up with home appliance giant Whirlpool to launch a limited-edition line of washing machines that play Outkast’s hit "So Fresh, So Clean" at the end of each cycle. Only five of the special front-load washers will be given away.

Big Boi announced the collaboration in an Instagram video, offering fans an early look at the one-of-a-kind appliance.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must follow Whirlpool USA on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and comment "#WhirlpoolSoFresh." Tagging a friend earns an additional entry.

The contest runs until noon on Sept. 23, with winners notified through Instagram direct message.