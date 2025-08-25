Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's Big Boi, Whirlpool launch washer that plays 'so fresh, so clean'

By
Published  August 25, 2025 8:04am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Win a Big Boi washing machine

Win a Big Boi washing machine

Atlanta's own Big Boi of the legendary group OutKast has teamed up with Whirlpool for a line of limited-edition washing machines. They are giving away 5 of those special washing machines to Big Boi fans. Big Boi announced the giveaway on his Instagram.

The Brief

    • Big Boi partners with Whirlpool on limited-edition washing machines.
    • Washers play Outkast’s hit "So Fresh, So Clean" after each cycle.
    • Sweepstakes runs through September 23 with five winners selected.

ATLANTA - Atlanta hip-hop star Big Boi of the legendary group Outkast is lending his voice to an unlikely place — the laundry room. 

The rapper has teamed up with home appliance giant Whirlpool to launch a limited-edition line of washing machines that play Outkast’s hit "So Fresh, So Clean" at the end of each cycle. Only five of the special front-load washers will be given away.

Big Boi announced the collaboration in an Instagram video, offering fans an early look at the one-of-a-kind appliance. 

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must follow Whirlpool USA on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and comment "#WhirlpoolSoFresh." Tagging a friend earns an additional entry. 

The contest runs until noon on Sept. 23, with winners notified through Instagram direct message.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a press release and Big Boi's IG account (linked above). 

AtlantaEntertainmentConsumerNews