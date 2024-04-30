Atlanta's newest park now open in Buckhead

article

Atlanta's newest park is open for visitors.

The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy (AMPC) and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) celebrated the grand opening of Betty Young Park last week.

The pocket park sits on the site of a former residential lot on Woodward Way in Buckhead.

The land was acquired by the city back in 2011 under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and now features a greenspace to be used for generations to come.

"Betty Young Park is more than just a greenspace; it was created out of a family’s love for their mother, Sophie Elizabeth Fugitt Young (Betty), whose memory will live on in the sounds of laughter coming from children swinging on the basket swings and the friendships that will be created in this special place." AMPC Executive Director Catherine Spillman said.

(AMPC)

Officials say they hope the park will provide a "serene oasis" in the heart of Buckhead.