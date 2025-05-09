Atlanta’s Backyard preps for a busy season of free programs

The Brief The Home Depot Backyard kicks off its new season of free community programming on Monday, May 12. The season consists of 27 weeks of free programs encompassing three core areas: Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, and Inspired Learning. The Backyard will also host another of its popular Truist Night Markets on Thursday, May 15.



What are your goals for this summer? Are you looking to be healthier? To learn something new? How about engaging in the arts?

If any of the above apply to you, you’ll want to start planning a trip to Atlanta’s award-winning Backyard.

Friday morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at The Home Depot Backyard, the 11-acre greenspace located just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and which was created as a gathering place for the community. This Monday, May 12, the Backyard will launch its new community programming season, consisting of 27 weeks of free programs encompassing three core areas: Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, and Inspired Learning. Organizers say the programs are led by top city instructors, and draw nearly 10,000 people each year. And — let’s say it one more time — they’re all free! To check out a listing of upcoming programs, click here.

We also got a preview of next week’s Truist Night Market, happening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15. The markets are among the most popular events hosted in The Home Depot Backyard, and this one has a great theme: Forever I Love Atlanta…or FILA! The adults-only event fills the Backyard with food, cocktails, a cigar lounge, live music, and a Vendor Village. For tickets to Truist Night Market at The Home Depot Backyard: FILA Edition, click here.

The Home Depot Backyard is located at 1 Backyard Way — again, it’s right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta. Those attending the free weekly programming may park for free in the Mercedes-Benz Lot (on the corner of Magnolia Drive and Northside Drive) on a first-come, first-served basis.