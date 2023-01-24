Expand / Collapse search
Officials: Atlanta woman stole over $228,000 in prescription insurance scam

Atlanta
Kasha Petty (Office of Commissioner of Insurance, Safety, and Fire)

ATLANTA - Georgia law enforcement authorities are searching for an Atlanta woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in an insurance fraud scheme.

Officials say 42-year-old Atlanta resident Kesha Petty has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, Safety, and Fire, Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to her insurance between November 2016 and March 2020 so she could be reimbursed from her employers. 

"Upon investigation, our agents discovered that Ms. Petty’s prescription claims did not match Walgreens’ records," said Commissioner John F. King. "Further, one record had a clearly visible watermark from a document editing program."

In total, officials say Petty received over $228,000 from the claims. In some cases, individual payments reached as high as $30,000, officials said.

Petty is still wanted at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Office of Commissioner of Insurance, Safety, and Fire.