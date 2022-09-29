Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

article

An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident.

Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.

Months later in September, Harris submitted two repair documents and photos to her insurance company for a claim, but investigators say the claim was forged and that Harris had found the photos online and tried to pretend they were her own.

Harris confessed to the facts in an email to Mercury Insurance on Sept. 20, 2021, officials said.

Investigators have taken out warrants against Harris for two counts each of insurance fraud and forgery.