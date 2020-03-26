Atlanta woman does stunts and acting for TV and film

Atlanta's resume continues to grow as a home for some of the biggest films and TV shows.

Phedra Syndelle is talented enough to have had her share of credit for a few of them.

Although she's from Houston Texas, she's called Atlanta home for a little while now, but it's not where she got her start acting.

It all began for Syndelle in Los Angeles, where she says she would go to different movies and TV show sets to introduce herself until she was remembered.

She's had the privilege to do stunts for Angela Bassett, Ryan Destiney and has done some work on the set of Tyler Perry's "The Have and Have Nots."

Phedra says her favorite role was on the set of the Avengers movie when she played a warrior from Wakanda.

She says the toughest part of that role was having to shave her hair off, saying obviously the job comes with a few sacrifices but they're all worth it in the end.