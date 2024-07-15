Atlanta weather: Thunderstorms brewing around metro Atlanta

Storms are rolling into parts of metro Atlanta. Residents are bracing themselves for significant rainfall across North Georgia, with the possibility of intense lightning and thunder.

"We're going to see quite a bit of rainfall," FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff Hill cautioned, hinting at the potential of receiving upwards of an inch and a half of rain. "It's certainly possible pretty much anywhere across North Georgia to see that amount of rainfall."

Temperatures are also expected to dip back into the 80s over the coming weekend, though daily showers and thunderstorms will continue to make an appearance throughout the week.

Outdoor activity planners are advised to stay alert as the weather forecast suggests that thunderstorms could impact any engagements.

While the northern parts of the region are currently calm, Hill indicated that smaller storms are gaining strength, leading to an 80% chance for thunderstorms from Friday into Saturday.

The overnight lows will remain muggy, with Atlanta not expecting temperatures to fall below 76 degrees, and suburban areas slightly cooler. The highs for the days ahead will hover in the low to mid-90s, with a welcome cooldown by the weekend.

