Atlanta weather: Rainy days ahead | How long will stormy weather last?

The temperature is rising, but it comes at a cost. There's a chance of rain, and possibly even thunderstorms, expected to hit the metro Atlanta area for the next few days.

It starts late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a 30% chance for showers. By 9 a.m. on Tuesday, there's a stronger chance for thunderstorms.

Depending on where you are in the metro area, you could see anywhere between a quarter to a half an inch worth of rain.

Be sure to pack an umbrella for your morning commute on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to hit our area before 10 a.m.

Each round of rain comes with an added flood risk.

Things will calm down by Wednesday evening, making way for a much quieter Thursday.

The sun will come out with highs in the low 70s.

But the sunshine won't last for long. The rain is expected to return to our area this Friday, bringing us into a wet weekend.

