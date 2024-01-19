Atlanta 'Water Boyz' turn childhood hustle into full-blown business

There have been a lot of stories about Atlanta's water boys. They sell bottled water and other drinks at busy intersections throughout the city. Now a group of young entrepreneurs has turned their hustle into a full-blown business.

"I was on Northside Drive when I was like 16, 15. I was just trying to make honest dollars, stay out of trouble, and get money," Sergio Tate said.

Tate and Mekhai Wilson were two of Atlanta's water boys. They didn't know each other well but decided to team up along with another water boy, Amir Douglas. The three of them formed Water Boyz in the Hood.

Mekhai Wilson

"When we were out there on the corner, we were getting labeled as one thing, and we were not out there doing all the illegal things, we were trying to make a legal way," Wilson said.

"We went through a lot, the police would be running us off the corner, and we just started moving different. Everyone started going their own way. We were the ones that stayed with the brand and kept it going," Tate said.

The boys didn't want to just sell any water, they wanted to sell their own water. They formed an LLC and found distributors for their bottled water and merchandise.

"It's a lot of business we had to learn to get that going. But it wasn't too hard because we already had a head start with the game, because we already had the hustle. We just needed the plug," Wilson said.

Sergio Tate

Mentors, including some who found them selling water on Northside Drive, helped them along the way. In the last few months, the Trap Museum gave them a permanent booth to sell from.

"Being on Northside Drive, we used to always come to the Trap Museum and sell regular water. So now being able to have our own storefront at the Trap Museum, that is a big blessing because I remember just coming up here and selling without a spot, so to invest in that, that was cool," Wilson said.

They're working on getting their water into more Atlanta stores as well.

"We came a long way, it was a long journey. We came a long way, so it's a blessing to be here," Tate said.

And they want to spread a message to other water boys.

"I want to show the younger youth we can do things in a positive way if you put your mind to it," Wilson said.

You can find Water Boyz in the Hood water at the Trap Museum on Northside Drive as well as other stores in the area. If you want to learn more about them, you can find them on Instagram @waterboyzinthehood.