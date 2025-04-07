Atlanta veteran's new home decorated, furnished by nonprofit Comfort Arms

The Brief Army veteran "Papa Joe" moves into new home after time in Atlanta shelter. Volunteers fully furnished and decorated his apartment with donated items. Nonprofit Comfort Arms, Inc. helps families and the homeless, serving 500 meals weekly.



A local Army veteran known as "Papa Joe" has a newly decorated and furnished home, thanks to the efforts of Comfort Arms, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need.

What we know:

After spending time at the Gateway Center, a homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta, Papa Joe was recently approved for permanent housing. Volunteers from the organization went above and beyond—furnishing and decorating his new apartment with donated items, including a bed, TVs, kitchen and bath essentials, and home décor.

Comfort Arms, Inc. primarily serves hungry children, low-income families, and the homeless. The group provides approximately 500 meals each week and continues to make a meaningful impact in the community.