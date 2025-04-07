Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta veteran's new home decorated, furnished by nonprofit Comfort Arms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 7, 2025 7:31am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta veteran has new place to live

A veteran in Atlanta has a new place to live and he was very excited about it. The veteran is known as "Papa Joe" and the nonprofit Comfort Arms, Inc., made it possible.

The Brief

    • Army veteran "Papa Joe" moves into new home after time in Atlanta shelter.
    • Volunteers fully furnished and decorated his apartment with donated items.
    • Nonprofit Comfort Arms, Inc. helps families and the homeless, serving 500 meals weekly.

ATLANTA - A local Army veteran known as "Papa Joe" has a newly decorated and furnished home, thanks to the efforts of Comfort Arms, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need.

What we know:

After spending time at the Gateway Center, a homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta, Papa Joe was recently approved for permanent housing. Volunteers from the organization went above and beyond—furnishing and decorating his new apartment with donated items, including a bed, TVs, kitchen and bath essentials, and home décor.

Comfort Arms, Inc. primarily serves hungry children, low-income families, and the homeless. The group provides approximately 500 meals each week and continues to make a meaningful impact in the community.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Comfort Arms. 

