Atlanta veteran's new home decorated, furnished by nonprofit Comfort Arms
ATLANTA - A local Army veteran known as "Papa Joe" has a newly decorated and furnished home, thanks to the efforts of Comfort Arms, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need.
What we know:
After spending time at the Gateway Center, a homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta, Papa Joe was recently approved for permanent housing. Volunteers from the organization went above and beyond—furnishing and decorating his new apartment with donated items, including a bed, TVs, kitchen and bath essentials, and home décor.
Comfort Arms, Inc. primarily serves hungry children, low-income families, and the homeless. The group provides approximately 500 meals each week and continues to make a meaningful impact in the community.