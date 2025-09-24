Atlanta United unveils new soccer field in McDonough

The Brief New "mini pitch" opens at Alexander Park Project funded by Atlanta United Community Fund Additional fields built in Decatur, Rome, Rockmart and more



Atlanta United is helping expand access to soccer across metro Atlanta with a new mini pitch in McDonough.

What we know:

The field, located at Alexander Park on Atlanta Street, includes fencing, seating areas and multi-use space for soccer. It was funded through a grant from the Atlanta United Community Fund.

Representatives said the goal is to make soccer more accessible in communities. Similar fields have also opened in Decatur, Clarkston, Rome, Rockmart and Norcross.