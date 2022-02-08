Atlanta United mourns sudden death of Academy goalkeeper

Expand / Collapse search

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Players and staff for Atlanta United and its academy program are mourning the sudden death of an academy player.

Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a statement on Monday that U-15 player Christian Carrillo died.  

Eales said Carrillo was a goalkeeper for Atlanta United.

Teammates and coaches in the Atlanta United organization reacted to the young player's sudden death. 

