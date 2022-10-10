Atlanta Toys For Tots urgently seeks warehouse space

article

It is hard to believe, but the holidays are right around the corner and every year a small army works hard to make sure Atlanta children have something to look forward to under the Christmas tree. Well, Marines to be more accurate.

Toys For Tots is ramping up its efforts to fulfill their mission to help Santa Claus deliver presents again this year, but they urgently need a place to store and distribute the toys. The organization is seeking a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse from now until the end of January to receive the expected donations. On their wish list, is a warehouse south of Interstate 20, closer to the airport.

Any donation to Toys For Tots is 100% tax-deductible and while Toys For Tots would greatly appreciate the space being donated, they are open to paying at a charitable rate.

The building can be a former grocery store, shopping mall, dealership, or vacant building, but they are willing to take suggestions from property owners and managers.

The organization is hoping to obtain one by the end of this week.

In the coming weeks, FOX 5 Atlanta will explain how to make toy donations and where to volunteer, but right now, Toys For Tots urgently needs a place to call home for this year’s campaign. While Atlanta Toys For Tots is part of a national program, all donations received in this area will go towards assisting less fortunate children in the greater Atlanta area for Christmas.

Anyone with a potential warehouse location or assistance in securing a space this holiday season can call 678-887-5179 or email cummings.ga@toysfortots.org.

To learn more about the organization visit northatlanta.toysfortots.org.