Runners hit the Atlanta streets for Thanksgiving half marathon

Nearly 10,000 runners, walkers and volunteers are starting their Thanksgiving with a race before the turkey.

Before the feasting begins, Atlanta is the host to the largest Thanksgiving half marathon in the United States.

The Atlanta Track Club's Thanksgiving Day 5K and Half Marathon starts just after 7 a.m. at Center Parc Stadium.

The race is for a good cause. The goal is to collect one ton of clothing for the homeless community in the metro Atlanta area.

People can donate up front or shed warm up clothes along the routes that will be collected, cleaned, and donated.

This is the first year runners can also push their kids along in a jog stroller or bring their dogs.

Runners start underneath the Olympic Rings to give them that extra bit of motivation.

The event also has a mile race for kids and a dash for those younger than 6 years old.