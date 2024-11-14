Atlanta teacher, family receives support after early birth, brain bleed

An Atlanta family is receiving an outpouring of community support while facing significant health challenges.

Amanda Bertrand, a first-grade teacher at Atlanta International School, faced serious complications during her pregnancy that led to a three-week hospitalization. Her partner, Christian Lewis, stayed by her side every day, providing comfort and support. However, in an unexpected turn, Lewis himself suffered a brain bleed, landing him in the hospital as well.

Amid these setbacks, Bertrand delivered their son, Shiloh, months ahead of his expected due date in January. Baby Shiloh is now in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), requiring specialized medical attention due to his early arrival.

A GoFundMe campaign created to support Bertrand and Lewis during this difficult time has garnered substantial contributions, raising over $25,000 so far. The funds are intended to help cover medical expenses and provide additional support as the family navigates through these challenges.