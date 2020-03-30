Atlanta suffering from 'extremely high' pollen count

If you suffer from allergies and live near Atlanta, you're going to need to stock up on tissues.

According to the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center, Monday's pollen count is the second highest in the year at an "extremely high" 7,113.

The center has been recording the count since 1991. According to the center, today's count is the sixth highest on record. It surpasses the previous sixth-highest day, which was Saturday.

The major culprits for the pollen is oak, pine, mulberry, sweet gum, and sycamore trees. Grass also accounts for a moderate amount of pollen.

The center also says that mold activity is extremely high.

This March's unseasonablly warm conditions and above-average rainfall (in both the year and month) are playing a role in the higher counts.

Thankfully, Monday's result is slightly less than Sunday's recorded 8,918 - the second highest ever recorded. The highest pollen count ever recorded was March 20, 2012 at a count of 9,369.

Thankfully, heavy rain is likely on Tuesday, which should help knock down some of the pollen and provide a little bit of relief to sneezers.

The end of March and beginning of April is usually the peak pollen season for the metro Atlanta area.