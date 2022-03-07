Atlanta St. Patrick's Day: Parade returns to Midtown for 2022

article

Atlanta's annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration will return on March 12 in Midtown.

The 2022 festivities will be the first time Atlanta's hosted a St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019. The 2020 parade was called off days before it was scheduled, at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 parade while many Americans were still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The parade is one of the city's oldest traditions, established in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, according to the Midtown Alliance.

The parade will feature floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, children, animal and dance groups. Organizations involved include: Southern States Llama Association, Atholl Highlanders Pipe and Drums, Seed and Feed Marching Band, Twilight Twirlers of Marietta, Happy Tails Pet Therapy and Irish ensembles Carpenter School of Irish Dance, Drake School of Irish Dance, King O’Sullivan Dance School and Atlanta Irish Dance by Burke Connolly.

The event is presented by Irish Network Atlanta, a non-profit that promotes Irish heritage and culture.

"It is a true honor to have been granted the opportunity to represent our growing Irish community in Atlanta with such a prestigious and longstanding event," said Sinead Connaughton, president of the Irish Network Atlanta Board of Directors. "The St Patrick's Parade is the perfect platform to help further our mission and we look forward, with great anticipation, to this year's event and many more to come."

Here are essential details about the 2022 St. Patrick's Day parade:

Atlanta 2022 St. Patrick Day parade route

Atlanta 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade route in Midtown. (Provided by Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Inc. / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The parade begins at noon at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets.

The route goes south to 5th Street, where it concludes at 1:30 p.m.

How to get to Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade

There are three MARTA stations near or along the parade route:

Arts Center Station

Midtown Station

North Avenue Station

Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA.

Where to park for Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade

There are several Midtown parking decks open on the day of the festivities.

Colony Square parking deck on 14th Street

Campanile parking deck on Juniper Street

Proscenium parking deck on Crescent Avenue

Promenade II parking deck on 15th Street

1000 space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th Street

Parking deck fees vary.

Atlanta 2022 St. Patrick's Day grand marshal

The World Series Champion Atlanta Braves' General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

Anthopoulos has served as the Braves' GM since 2017.

Activities before Atlanta's 2022 St. Patrick's Day parade

The Luck of The Square festival begins at 9:30 a.m. at Colony Square. guests can enjoy live music, beer and food.

The eighth 5K Run/Walk starts at 9:45 a.m. Online registration closes on Thursday. Registration re-opens just before the race at Colony Square. It costs $40 to register online prior to Thursday and $45 to pickup a packet on the day of the race. Kids 12 and under cost $25.

"Brave the Shave" challenge, in which participants shave their heads for childhood cancer awareness, begins just before the parade starts at noon.

