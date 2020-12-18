Atlanta shoppers get special surprise

Christmas came early on Friday to dozens of shoppers at an Atlanta Walmart.

What they didn't know when they went there was some of Santa’s helpers had something for them.

The gifts designed to help bring the stress level down for good people, trying to get by in a pandemic.

The joy was brought out Friday afternoon at the Walmart on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Dozens of people, receiving $100 gift cards, trying to make their holidays a little easier, no strings attached, no rules on how the gift card could be spent.

Atlanta life insurance has been in business for 115 years. They said they want to keep giving back to their community, especially during a time when good people are struggling.

