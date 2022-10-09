Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat

A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End.

Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Sunday evening.

Investigators say the suspect was a woman wearing black pants and a black and red hoodie. Police have not said if an arrest has been made.

The name of the man has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.