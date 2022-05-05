Atlanta seeks to step up effort to curb nuisance nightclubs

When homeowners live adjacent to clubs, they anticipate there will be nights when the party will last late at night.

Loud party goers and loud muscle cars are one thing.

What makes the homeowners fearful is the gunplay that can erupt in the street, usually following some verbal clash inside the club.

"It is time for us to get serious about enforcement," said Dustin Hillis, who leads the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Panel.

Hillis has introduced a paper he hopes will close loopholes some owners of nuisance properties have used to remain open despite having sustained violations.

If there is a single act of violence within the footprint of the club property, a city judge "can" order the club closed for up to 12 months or such time as the owner can demonstrate the problem has been corrected.

If there is a second violation within a 24-month period, that closure will become automatic.

Advertisement

The full Atlanta City Council will deal with the Hillis proposal later this month. It is assured of passage because there are an ample number on the council who co-authored the Hillis legislation.