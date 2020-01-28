Atlanta schools receive checks from Atlanta non-profit

Three Atlanta area schools received huge surprises Tuesday.

My Fellow Man, a non-profit community organization in Vine City, gave F. L. Stanton Elementary, Douglass High, and Washington High schools each a thousand dollars.

The non-profit did the Random Acts of Giving at the schools.

An Atlanta Public Schools operations coordinator told FOX 5 News the money will go to Douglass High seniors who may not be able to pay their dues.

The operations coordinator says the non-profit is also doing deeds outside of metro Atlanta.