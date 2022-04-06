Atlanta Roller Derby returns for a 'jamming' new season

It’s been three long years since we spent a morning with the fierce athletes of Atlanta Roller Derby, and let’s just say it didn’t end well for a certain feature reporter who had to nurse a few bumps and bruises in the aftermath.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned from the skaters over the years, it’s that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall — what matters is how many times you get back up!

This morning, we made a return visit to the Atlanta Roller Derby practice facility, getting in a few laps with league members and learning more about their current season. The league’s teams kicked off their 2022 season on March 12th and will follow up opening night with a double-header on Saturday, April 9 at the Yaarab Shrine Center in Midtown. Bout one will feature Yellow Jacket Roller Derby (of Georgia Tech) taking on Atlanta Roller Derby, and bout two will feature legends of the flat track coming out of retirement for another shot at derby glory.

In case you’ve never been to a bout, roller derby is a full-contact sport that takes place on a flat track with athletes on roller skates. Each team boasts a "jammer" (the one with the star on their helmet) who scores points by passing "blockers" from other team. It’s extremely fast-paced and intense — both for those on skates and those cheering in the bleachers!

Single-game tickets cost $18 and double-header tickets are $30; the Yaarab Shrine Center is located at 400 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. For more information on attending or to buy tickets, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning on the flat track!