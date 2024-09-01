Atlanta rappers donate 1,000 laptops to kids at Labor Day event

The inaugural Southside at The Lake Labor Day celebration brought with it, a life-changing gift for hundreds of children.

Parents who showed up to the event put on by Atlanta rapper Yung Joc and others walked away with brand-new Chromebook laptops.

"I think it’s a big help because right now… I won’t say struggling, but God is just making ways," Parent Latoya Miller said.

Joc, a Southside native, told Fox 5 the laptop giveaway that was paid for by Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and the Ludacris Foundation, broke records as the largest donation at one time with a total of 1,000 distributed.

"I feel like we’re doing a good thing for the community, we came together to make it happen, and now it’s happening," he said.

The event also featured special guest appearances by big names including Grammy award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri.

He said he hopes the youth will put those new laptops to good use.

"It’s a million things you could do with that laptop…all you gotta do is stay in the house and put it to work and do what you gotta do," Dupri told Fox 5.

There was music, food and activities for the kids at Lake Princeton on Sunday. The event also featured another surprise giveaway of land by the Acre Boyzz, a duo dedicated to educating Black Americans about land ownership.

"Most people are familiar with stocks, crypto, Forex, different things like that, but most people do not know how to monetize land and that’s why we’re bringing it to the community,"

It was a Sunday funday full of pride in being from Atlanta’s Southside. Joc and others say they look forward to bringing the event back next year.