Atlanta rapper to host 8th annual Golden Wishes Gala

The Golden Wishes Gala is known as an ultimate, elegant evening event for seniors in Atlanta.

The event is now in its 8th year and was started by recording artist "Future," alongside his mother and sister. The family says the gala is something that seniors look forward to each year.

The Gala has grown over the years from about 45 seniors attending to nearly 800 of them. Organizers say the Golden Wishes Gala isn't the only way the Free Wishes Foundation gives back to the community.

Future's family says they're very proud of what he's doing and it's more than just the music that makes him special, it's his giving heart.

The Golden Wishes Gala is happening on Nov. 16. For information on how to register for next year's gala or to become a sponsor click here.