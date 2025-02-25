Atlanta rapper Ludacris shares info about new 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster

The Brief Ludacris posts progress update on new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster. The attraction will be Universal Studios' first high-speed outdoor roller coaster. Current "Fast & Furious" attraction closing on March 10 to make way for the new ride.



Universal Studios is set to debut its first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," and Atlanta rapper Ludacris is sharing the excitement.

Ludacris, who portrays "Tej Parker" in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, recently posted an update showcasing the ongoing construction of the new attraction.

What we know:

The roller coaster's track will weave through multiple areas within the theme park, promising thrilling inversions and twists for visitors.

Fans eager to experience the new ride will have to say goodbye to the existing "Fast & Furious" attraction, which will close permanently on March 10.

The theme park has not yet announced an official opening date for "Hollywood Drift," but the update from Ludacris has generated excitement among fans anticipating the next installment of the popular franchise-based attraction.