Five years later, Lil Marlo’s murder still unsolved in Atlanta

The Brief Five years ago, someone gunned down the rapper Lil Marlo. Back in 2020, police found him shot to death inside a crashed car on Interstate 285 near Benjamin E. Mays Drive. Five years later, no one has been arrested in the killing of the entertainer, whose real name was Rudolph Johnson.



Five years ago, rapper Lil Marlo was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle on Interstate 285 near Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

The 2020 killing remains unsolved, and to this day, no arrests have been made in the case.

Atlanta rapper's father

What they're saying:

The rapper’s father, Rudolph Johnson III, is looking for answers in the death of his son. "We haven’t had closure yet," Johnson said. "It’s been a hard five years."

Lil Marlo was named after his father. "He was my firstborn. He had my full name: Rudolph Simmons Johnson IV," Johnson said.

Death of rapper Lil Marlo

What we know:

On July 11, 2020, police found the rapper shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 285 near the Benjamin E. Mays overpass. "His mother called me and said, ‘Rudy is gone. He’s gone! He’s gone!’" Johnson said.

Johnson did not know what to think. "I wouldn’t want to believe it. I didn’t believe it and I couldn’t believe it," he said.

Lil Marlo was 30, a father of three young children, now ages 8 to 12. His career was just taking off. "He wanted to use that to make things better, not just for him and his family, but also his community where he was from," Johnson said.

Lil Marlo was reportedly in the studio earlier that day. Around 11:30 that night, someone shot and killed him. Atlanta police say the rapper was the intended target. "I just don’t understand how or why," Johnson said.

Rapper's death investigation

What we don't know:

Five years later, no one has been arrested. Johnson is now on a quest. "We’re not gonna let this situation slide under the rug. I’m gonna get out and do whatever I can to make noise so that this case can be solved," Johnson said.

FOX 5 emailed APD several times this week. A spokesperson has yet to follow up.

What you can do:

In the meantime, Johnson urges anyone with information to contact police about his son’s death.