Atlanta rape charge against FBI agent dismissed

Fulton County prosecutors announced Friday they have dropped charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery against an FBI agent, nearly a year after the woman made her claims against him.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the case against FBI agent Christopher Paul had been nolle prossed and would not be moving forward.

According to defense attorney Tanya Miller of DuBose Miller, prosecutors announced in court Friday that all charges have been dismissed.

The announcement comes after Paul’s arrest in March 2019 in Louisiana on charges he raped the Atlanta woman the month before.

In a news release to FOX 5, Paul’s defense team said the claims against Paul came six days after the woman had what she called an unwanted encounter on February 22, 2019.

According to the release, Paul who works as a Special Agent for the FBI Miami Office met up with the woman who was an acquaintance while visiting in Atlanta. Atlanta Police officers arrested Paul at the New Orleans Airport on March 6, 2019.

A Fulton County Grand Jury later returned an indictment against Paul.

Advertisement

In explaining the dismissal, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said, “The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office initially received the case involving Christopher Paul from the Atlanta Police Department, and based upon the information provided to us, we presented the case to a Fulton County Grand Jury for indictment. Following the Grand Jury’s indictment of Mr. Paul, the case was reassigned to the Fulton County DA’s Public Integrity Unit who discovered additional evidence related to the case. The PIU undertook a more intensive investigation of all of the circumstances and issues. After that additional investigation was complete, it was our opinion that we should no longer move forward with the indictment. On January 31, 2020, the charges were nolle prossed. We informed the complainant of our decision, and we do not intend to take any further criminal action against Mr. Paul.”

Defense attorney Miller of DuBose said, “Chris Paul is one of the most hard working and committed men that I have had the privilege of knowing. He is relieved that these painful and false allegations have been fully vetted and dismissed. He is anxious to get back to his important work as a federal law enforcement officer, husband and a father of three small boys without the stress and distraction that this devastating lie has held over his head for nearly a year.”

Miller added, “We are grateful to the members of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for the thorough, unbiased and impartial investigation of this case. Chris remains committed now more than ever to serving his country and his community working within the criminal justice system, more keenly aware of the importance of a fair, thorough and impartial investigation of all criminal allegations against an accused.”

