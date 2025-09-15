Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta ranked most polyamorous city in U.S. by dating site

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 15, 2025 1:15pm EDT
The Brief

    • According to SisterWives.com, Atlanta has the highest number of sign-ups for the site, which caters to people exploring open relationships.
    • Millennials and Gen Z daters are the most likely to show interest in multiple-partner arrangements, according to the platform.

ATLANTA - A dating website for couples open to having more than one partner says Atlanta tops the list of polyamorous cities in the United States.

What we know:

Houston, Dallas, New York City, and Las Vegas round out the rest of the top five.

Local perspective:

Outside of Atlanta, Georgia ranks as the fourth-highest state for open relationships.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by SisterWives.com. 

AtlantaNews