Atlanta one of the 20 worst cities for bed bugs, Orkin says

Atlanta-based Orkin ranked the cities in which its exterminators performed the most bed bug treatments, and its home market was inside the top 20.

Orkin said Atlanta ranked No. 16 based on Orkin's residential and commercial bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022. Atlanta was two spots lower than the previous year's ranking.

Chicago topped the list for the third year in a row with New York City and Philadelphia in second and third. Cleveland and Charlotte moved up the list the most compared to last year.

Here's Orkin's complete ranking:

The worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, ranked by Orkin

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1) Champaign, IL (+2) Grand Rapids, MI (-1) Cincinnati (-3) Charlotte (+1) Denver (+2) Atlanta (-2) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) Charleston, W.V. (+3) Raleigh-Durham (+4) Flint, MI (+2) San Francisco (-3) Norfolk, VA (+2) Greenville, SC (-3) St. Louis (-7) Richmond, VA Youngstown (+10) South Bend, IN (+5) Buffalo, NY (-1) Knoxville (-1) Cedar Rapids, IA (-1) Omaha, NE (-5) Nashville (+1) Dayton, OH (-2) Ft. Wayne, IN (+1) Harrisburg (+6) Davenport (-2) Toledo (-7) Seattle (+5) Milwaukee (-2) Tampa (-1) Lansing, MI (+6) Greensboro, N.C. Houston (-3) Miami (-6) Lexington, KY (+1) Orlando (-1) Peoria (-3) Louisville, KY (-3) Lincoln, NE

FOX TV Digital contributed to this report.