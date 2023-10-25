Atlanta Public Schools becomes a 'No Place for Hate' zone

For the eighth year in a row, the Anti-Defamation League has awarded Atlanta Public Schools a "No Place for Hate" designation. That means the school has gone above and beyond to make sure students of all backgrounds and perspectives feel valued.

On Wednesday, Mays High School students expressed their feelings through live art.

At first glance, the event looked like a typical assembly in which students listen to speakers and go about their day. But at Mays, the students themselves were like pieces in an exhibit: Silent statues bearing their deepest concerns, knowing their school is a safe place to do so.

"I liked it. I saw real students I know, and didn't realize those are things they've been thinking of about themselves. I was like oh wow. I wasn't expecting that," Mays' student, Payton Jackson said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta Public Schools makes the "No Place for Hate" pledge.

Students held individualized yellow placards to show expressions of hate they've seen or experienced.

One of the school's counselors came up with the idea to have students wear the very things that have weighed on their hearts.

It left many of them speechless. Others admitted things they never have before.

According to a WalletHub study, Georgia ranks seventh on the list of biggest bullying states in the nation.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Atlanta Public Schools makes the "No Place for Hate" pledge.

"Everyone wants to be cool and trendy. It makes it hard to stand up," Jabari Barns said. "[The No Place for Hate initiative] helps me help the ones who are doing the bullying."

Wednesday, at least at that moment, there was no torment, no taunting, just students seeing each other beyond the physical.